New doctor joins the ranks at a Buxton GP surgery after doing placement there

A new doctor who did her training with a surgery in Buxton has now been taken on as a permanent member of staff.

Dr Imogen Spector-Hill is the newest recruit to join the ranks at Stewart Medical Centre and the practice say they are delighted to have her on the team.

A surgery spokesperson said: “Some patients may be familiar with Dr Spector-Hill, who previously spent six months with the practice on a GP placement during her training. “Now a fully qualified GP, we are thrilled to be able to welcome back such a high quality doctor to our permanent staff.”

Dr Spector-Hill will be joining the practice in early August, and appointments will be available to book with her in the coming days.