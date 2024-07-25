New doctor joins the ranks at a Buxton GP surgery after doing placement there
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dr Imogen Spector-Hill is the newest recruit to join the ranks at Stewart Medical Centre and the practice say they are delighted to have her on the team.
A surgery spokesperson said: “Some patients may be familiar with Dr Spector-Hill, who previously spent six months with the practice on a GP placement during her training. “Now a fully qualified GP, we are thrilled to be able to welcome back such a high quality doctor to our permanent staff.”
Dr Spector-Hill will be joining the practice in early August, and appointments will be available to book with her in the coming days.
With this further expansion of the clinical team, Dr Spector-Hill becomes the elventh GP at Stewart Medical Centre, continuing its ‘desire to offer a GP led service to our growing list of patients’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.