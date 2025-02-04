New digital resource to improve High Peak children’s mental health

Thanks to funding from High Peak Borough Council a new digital platform to help young children improve their mental health has launched.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Mind And Me is a ground-breaking digital mindfulness and emotional regulation programme designed for children aged 7 to 11.

This programme is both experiential, and psycho-educational. It involves all parties; children, young people, parents, teachers, health professionals and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It believes that the relational, interdependent approach is the key to sowing the seed for systemic change.

Geraldine Thomas from Mindflow in New Mills has launched a new digital platform My Mind and Me to help with children's mental health. Photo submitted

Geraldine Thomas, the dedicated director of Mindflow, based in New Mills, has committed her life’s work to fostering mental health, wellbeing, and personal growth through mindfulness and emotional regulation training.

She said: “This week is Children’s Mental Health Week so it seems the perfect time to launch this programme which is seen as an early intervention and prevention-based approach to work with anxiety and stress and helping children to regulate their emotions.”

Geraldine, who is a BACP Accredited psychotherapist with 16 years of extensive experience working with adults and children across NHS, education, charitable, and corporate sectors, understands the profound impact that mental stability has on an individual’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “In a world where the pace of life seems to accelerate with each passing day, the mental health and emotional wellbeing of our children have never been more critical.

“Stress, anxiety, and emotional overwhelm are not issues reserved for adults; they have quietly woven themselves into the fabric of childhood experiences.”

In 2024, Mindflow’s dedication was recognised through the awarding of a business grant from High Peak Borough Council (UKSPF).

This funding has been pivotal in the development and launch of My Mind And Me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geraldine said: “My Mind And Me embodies Mindflow’s vision of creating a resilient future generation.

“By instilling mindfulness and emotional regulation skills early in life, children can develop a robust foundation for mental wellbeing that will support them throughout their lives.

“It empowers them to recognise and navigate their emotions, fostering self-awareness, resilience, and a deeper understanding of themselves.”

She added: “We need a call to action for communities, educators, and policymakers to prioritise mental health education and support. In nurturing the minds of our children today, we lay the groundwork for a healthier, more emotionally intelligent society tomorrow.”