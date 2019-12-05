Jingle Bell Jog raises thousands of pounds for hospice care

More than 400 people have pledged to raise over £11,000 for local hospice patients after the ‘amazing’ Jingle Bell Jog in Buxton.

Blythe House Hospice care’s second annual event saw over 370 adults and 70 children don fancy dress and head-wear to jog around the Pavilion Gardens – a fantastic sight for dozens of well-wishing onlookers.

This was the second annual Jingle Bell Jog.

READ MORE: Jingle Bell Jog around Pavilion Gardens to raise vital funds

Money from online donations has been totalled at more than £4,180, but with the addition of cash sponsorship and registration fees, the event is set to raise over £11,000 for hospice care.

Participants have until 10 January to collect all their sponsorship money, before the grand total is revealed.

Sophie Hopkin, from Whaley Bridge, took part in memory of her mum, Allison. She said: “My mum wanted to go to Blythe House but sadly she didn’t get chance as she died within three weeks of her lung cancer diagnosis.

“The hospice has supported me with counselling since she died in April, so I just wanted to give something back.”

David Fearn, from Burbage, took part in last year’s event with his wife, Lynn and they turned out again for the second annual jog.

David said: “My wife goes to Blythe House every Wednesday; she has suffered from cancer in the past and has got other illnesses.

“The staff and everyone there are fantastic, so this is just our little way of saying thank you and helping the cause.”