Jingle Bell Jog around Pavilion Gardens to raise vital funds

Residents are invited to ‘run, walk, dance, prance, jog and jingle’ to help raise funds for hospice care in the High Peak.

Blythe House Hospice care’s second annual Jingle Bell Jog is returning to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Sunday 1 December.

The Jingle Bell Jog offers a ‘5k route around the idyllic grounds, alongside a 700m Children’s Fun Run for participants under 12 years of age’.

Hundreds of people took part in last year’s event, donning Santa suits and hats to jog, walk and ‘genuinely laugh their way around the park course’.

Vicki Jordan attended Blythe House’s Living Well day-care service after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018.

Vicki said: “The Jingle Bell Jog last year was amazing. I was still recovering from treatment so it was not exactly a record-breaking time. However, the event was such a great thing to be a part of.

“The support I received from Blythe House had helped enormously to get me through a horrible year, and I was very glad to be able to give a little bit back. I was so proud to raise almost £700, which was beyond my wildest expectations.”

The Jingle Bell Jog will help to raise vital funds to ensure that Blythe House can ‘continue to provide free services to people across the High Peak.

Participants can register on the day for £25, or to register before 5pm on Friday 29 November for £15.

More information available at jinglebelljog.org.uk