Hundreds take part in Jingle Bell Jog in Buxton for Blythe House Hospice

Sunday’s event, which took place at the Pavilion Gardens, was the fourth annual Jingle Bell Jog organised by Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust.

Participants took on a five kilometre, three lap route of the park, while a 700 metre fun for children also took place.

And runners were also able to take part virtually as well, a new facility introduced due to the covid restrictions last year.

More than 300 people took part in the Jingle Bell Jog

All of the money raised will be used by the charity to provide free care and support to local people who are affected by a life-limiting illness or bereavement.

Laura Ann Bowers took part alongside over 30 other runners as a member of ‘Lynne’s Army’, raising funds for the Chapel-en-le-Frith based hospice in memory of colleague and friend, Lynne Needham.

The Buxton resident said: “It’s the third time I’ve taken part, but this year carries very different feelings.

The Jingle Bell Jog took place in the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton

“We were going to sign up and take part to give Lynne a good boost and to support her, but Lynne sadly died at the end of October so it made it even more important for us to do it.

“I am a better person for knowing and loving Lynne. She brightened up our days with her positivity, funny one liners, no nonsense attitude and general beautiful-ness (inside and out).

“The atmosphere has been amazing – we had people finishing quite quickly, and some were at the back as well, so all abilities have taken part today and we’ve all done it for Lynne.

“The army grew massively – it started off with three of us but it’s given many people an opportunity to learn to run alongside Lynne’s sons and wider family.

The event raises money for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen's Trust

“I made 24 “Lynne’s Army” signs for people to wear whilst running, but I ran out – there were more people that came out on the day.”

Becca Gregory, fundraising and communications manager at Blythe House and Helen’s Trust, said: “It was simply amazing to see the Jingle Bell Jog return to the Pavilion Gardens after the rollercoaster of 2020, and to witness the spectacle of over 300 people coming together dressed head to toe in red and white, raring to go and raise lots of money for hospice services.

“I would like to say a big, grateful thank you to everyone who contributed to ensuring that the Jingle Bell Jog was such a huge success, and back with a bang to a ‘live, in-person’ event after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Special thanks to our volunteers; local companies that provided sponsorship or gifts in kind; and of course, everyone who took part! I hope you had an amazing time, and feel very proud of the part you played in helping to raise vital funds for local hospice care.”

The Jingle Bell Jog

Next year’s Jingle Bell Jog will take place on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Anyone who signs up to take part before Monday, December 13, 2021 can take advantage of a super early bird offer of just £5 to register. This deal applies to adult entry to attend the event in person only.