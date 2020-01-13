Hospice charity asks High Peak to go blue for spring fundraising drive

A High Peak hospice charity has launched a new fundraising appeal to engage members of the community this spring.

Blythe House Hospicecare’s #GoBlueForBlytheHouse is encouraging families, schools, workplaces and other organisations to host a day in March when everyone will dress in blue and collect donations.

Scott Reid, second right, and colleagues at Nestl Waters UK are backing the #GoBlueForBlytheHouse charity appeal.

Nestlé Waters UK, on Waterswallows Lane in Buxton, has already signed up to support the appeal.

Company spokesman Scott Reid said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Blythe House.

“The Go Blue campaign is just one example of the fantastic and vitally important work they do in the local area.”

Youngsters Freya and Ethan Cawthorn-Morris are asking friends at Chapel-en-le-Frith Primary School involved in the campaign.

Their mum, Charlotte Cawthorn began attending Blythe House in 2018, following a breast cancer diagnosis.

As well as dressing up in blue clothing or fancy dress, businesses and other organisations might like to get involved by decorating shop windows or office space to promote the appeal.

People are also welcome to develop their own ideas for an event like a blue coffee morning or blue-themed party.

It now costs £1.3million every year to keep Blythe House services running, or £3,600 per day.

The charity receives just 21 per cent of its income from local NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups.

The other 79 per cent must be raised through fundraising and retail activities.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Thanks to the remarkable generosity of our community, the care and support we provide remains completely free of charge.”

Blythe House provides free care to people across the High Peak, Hope Valley and surrounding communities affected by life-limiting illnesses.

It offers advice and support from diagnosis through to bereavement, by providing a wide range of services including day care, support groups, out-patient clinics, counselling and bereavement support for adults and children, and home visits.

#GoBlueForBlytheHouse fundraising packs full of information and ideas are available from fundraising@blythehouse.co.uk.