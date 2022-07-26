High Peak mountain rescue teams thanked

Last weekend was a busy time for those who give their time to be part of the mountain rescue service but the good work has not gone unnoticed by those who they help.

On Saturday July, 23 the Buxton Mountain Rescue team were called to Froggatt Edge to assist a climber who had been bouldering.

A spokesperson for BMRT said: “The casualty sustained a lower leg injury and had been given strong pain relief. The casualty was then placed on a stretcher and carried to the waiting ambulance.”

One of the injured people who were rescued by the wonderful mountain rescue teams at the weekend

The patient, Martyn Gray, has spoken out on Facebook and thanked BMRT for their assistance.

He said: “Please accept an absolutely monumental thanks for your efforts in getting my bones mostly where they should be pointing and in getting me to the ambulance.

“I've a fairly long few weeks and months of surgery and recovery ahead but the intervention of BMRT and EMRT as well as the work of East Midlands Ambulance Service saved my foot and ankle. I've a way to go, but the speedy teamwork and centuries of combined Mountain Rescue experience has given me a brilliant shot at a solid recovery.”That was only one of the call outs for the teams.

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team, EMRT, were also called out on Saturday to help the air ambulance and the land based paramedics after a climber had fallen near Robin Hood’s Cave on Stanage Edge.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “With the use of a Phone Find the casualty was quickly located and initially treatment commenced for multiple serious injuries. Once stabilised they were then packaged on an MR stretcher and taken down to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.”

On Sunday while EMRT were sorting out damp kit from the day before they were called to the western end of Edale and worked with the Buxton team.

The Edale spokesperson said: “A member of a walking group had taken a tumble and sustained a painful ankle injury near Small Clough.”On Monday a walker in the Millstone area needed medical attention after hurting their ankle.