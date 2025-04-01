Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It has been announced Queens Court Day Centre will close on Friday April, 4 not in July as originally thought.

In November cash-strapped Derbyshire County Council were looking at ways to cut costs and some of these controversial measures include eight authority-run care homes and five dementia day centres including Queens Court, Fairfield and the Jubilee Centre, New Mills.

Last year it was reported the closure of the centre would be in July but now the council say this has been brought forward to this week.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Following a public consultation last summer, on November, 14 2024 the decision was taken to consolidate the older adult day centre offer in the High Peak.

High Peak day centre will close in April - not July as originally planned. Photo Donna Elwis

“We have since worked together with those using the service and their families to ensure they have appropriate alternatives.

“We can confirm that Queen’s Court Day Centre will close on Friday April, 4 2025 and those who currently use the service have been offered the same level of service at Eccles Fold Resource Centre which we also run.”

The centre has been open for 30 years and was open five days a week and employed 15 staff.

It provides a two-course meal at lunch time as well as social activities and memory based activities to enhance well-being and independence. Other medical services were available to day care users on site including nail care, nursing, occupational therapy, health checks and venepuncture.

Donna Elwis, clinical support worker for Queen's Court Day Services said: “I have been here for nine years and it’s sad and we were all so angry about it but we can’t change the council’s decision.

“All the 50 or so clients have got placements at Eccles Fold which is the most important thing.

“I am on the district nursing team, other staff members have jobs at Eccles Fold while some are taking redundancy.

“Since it was announced we were closing, clients have been going to Eccles Fold and we have got quieter so that may be why the council brought the closure forward.

“Now it’s time to look to a new chapter.

“We will all miss it here as we have so many memories and worked with so many people.”