Health trust in charge of Buxton’s hospitals rated ‘outstanding’

The health trust which runs Buxton’s two hospitals has been rated outstanding following an inspection.

A report from the Care Quality Commission - the independent regulator of health and social care in England - rated Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, which operates Buxton and Cavendish hospitals, as outstanding overall.

Inspectors witnessed several areas of outstanding practice across the trust, including staff empowering patients to make decisions about their care, and initiatives to improve outcomes for people receiving wound care in the community.

Effective working with other healthcare providers promoted early identification of sepsis, and a reverse-mentoring initiative paired leaders with junior staff who gave insight into working life at the trust and challenged any unconscious bias.

Tracy Allen, chief executive of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am so proud of everyone who works here for helping us to achieve this fantastic result.

“It shows the commitment, energy and effort all our staff put into their roles every day in ensuring we do the best we can for our patients and for each other.”

In addition to being rated outstanding overall, Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust was rated outstanding in the categories of being caring and for being well-led, and rated good for providing care which is safe, effective and responsive.

Chief inspector of hospitals, Professor Ted Baker, said: “An outstanding rating is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment; I congratulate everyone involved.

“We continue to monitor the trust and we will return to carry out further inspections to check on progress with improvements.”