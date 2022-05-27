Glow Twilight Walk lights up Buxton and raises thousands for hospice charity

The Glow Twilight Walk raised more than £6,000 for Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust as it returned on Saturday, May 14, after a two year hiatus.

Walkers wore neon tutus, glow sticks and light up headbands to set the night alight on the ten kilometre circular walk through the town centre, Harpur Hill and Burbage.

Rachael Gee, fundraising and events coordinator at the charity, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the Glow Twilight Walk in any way – including amazing volunteers, local businesses and of course, the participants.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton, resident second left, with her team the Walkie Talkies.

“We hope you had a fantastic night – it was so good to all be together again, and we were able to raise an incredible amount of money to support hospice care across our local communities.”

Buxton resident Lisa was taking part together with a group of friends who dubbed themselves the ‘Walkie Talkies.’

She said: “We are so excited to be here for a good Saturday night out, helping to raise money for a great local cause.”

Plans are already under way for next year's event.

Another Buxton walker, Lucy, signed up to give something back to the hospice which is currently caring for her dad, Gary, following his diagnosis of early on-set dementia.

Lucy said: “Dad has amazing support including physio and complementary therapies, and one-to-one sessions where he can chat about his diagnosis, talk about his worries, and get advice.

“My mum and I have also benefited from services at the hospice. It’s a cause close to our hearts and we wanted to do something together as a family to support it.”

The money raised will support people across the High Peak, Hope Valley, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire who are affected by life-limiting illness and bereavement.

Lucy, left, was taking part to thank the charity for the care it is providing for her dad.

Next year’s Glow Twilight Walk has already been confirmed for Saturday, June 10. Super early bird registration is open now until Saturday May 28, for a discount charge of £5. For full details, go to www.glowtwilightwalk.org.uk.

“In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together.” – Louise Cooper, editor.