Family taking on 25-mile sponsored walk in memory of Buxton man

Dan Gilbride and his family will be heading off in April on a walk from Buxton to the Old Trafford football stadium in Manchester in memory of Steve Gregory.

Steve, 69, sadly died in January after being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer last year.

Now his family want to do something to raise money in his name to support the care workers and nurses at Blythe House Hospice.

Steve surrounded by his loved ones at a day on the beach.

Paying tribute to Steve, his step son Dan, 26, said: “He was an extra father to me and he will be missed by everyone.

“He was a big football fan and loved United so when we were talking about what to do to raise money it seemed only right we go to Old Trafford as he loved it there.”

Steve’s cancer was spotted after he had a hip complaint which turned out to be a fracture.

As he had not had a fall medical staff looked into the reason for the fracture and found cancer in his bones which had spread from his kidneys.

Dan Gilbride and step dad Steve Gregory. All of Steve's family will be coming together to do a 25-mile walk from Buxton to Old Trafford in Manchester to raise funds for Blythe House Hospice in his name.

Dan added: “He was a proper family man, he used to come and watch me play football then go and watch the second half of a different match watching his son.

“He did love sport, he refereed kids football as well as playing the game himself.”

Steve was husband to Alison, dad to Kelly and Scott, step dad to Dan and another Kelly, and a granddad-to-six.

In his final months he was able to spend some quality time with all his family, was able to make some lovely memories and was even well enough to see the panto at Christmas.

Steve and Alison Gregory

Speaking on behalf of the family Dan said: “Everyone at Blythe House was amazing.

“Nothing was too much trouble for them and they made everything easier for us by doing night sittings so my mum could get some rest.

“We want to raise as much money as we can so they can carry on the great work they do and help other families when they need it most.”

Any of Steve’s friends are welcome to join in with the walk on Good Friday.

To donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daniel-gilbride2.

To find out more about the hospice, see https://blythehousehospice.org.uk/.