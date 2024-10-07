Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Buxton has been served a warning notice for failing to meet the regulations relating to good governance and it was also noted there was not an effective system in place to ‘ensure safe administration of medicines’.

The Gables Care Home on Manchester Road has been rated as requires improvement in four areas: safety, well led, responsiveness and how effective it is following a visit from the Care Quality Commision.

The independent regulator of health and social care in England did rate the home as good for its caring.

Highlighting one of the failings a CQC inspector said: “The provider did not have effective systems in place to ensure safe administration of medicines.

They continued: “During this assessment, we found the provider did not have effective systems to monitor and improve the quality of the service.

“Although there was a wide range of activities for people to engage in, these were not always tailored for people with higher support needs.

“This meant some people were observed to spend long periods of time with little stimulation and movement.”

The report noted people’s care plans had not always been reviewed regularly or when their needs changed.

The residential care home is registered to support up to 23 people. They support older people, including those living with dementia. At the time of the assessment there were 14 people living at the service.

“The provider’s systems to determine the level of staff needed at the service were not reviewed and kept up to date,” said the inspector.

Relatives told inspectors they were not always kept informed, and they felt communication from the home could be improved.

“People and their relative’s told us they were not involved in their care plans or reviewing of their care needs.

“We were informed of a safeguarding concern during our conversation with one relative.

“We immediately reported this to the local authority safeguarding team under our duty of care.”

The Care Quality Commission has asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.

The Buxton Advertiser rang The Gables Care Home twice to try and speak to them about the report and plans to improve but were not given any response.