External work on new cancer centre serving High Peak patients almost complete

The windows, doors, external cladding and roof of the new The Christie at Macclesfield cancer centre are close to being completed, which means the building is ready for some key items of clinical equipment to be delivered ready for installation.

The £26 million building, which is being clad in brass, to match the main entrance at The Christie’s Withington site, is on schedule and on budget for completion this year ready to treat the first patients in December 2021.

Stuart Keen, director of capital and estates at The Christie, said: “We are very pleased with the progress that has been made on the building of The Christie at Macclesfield. This is a key phase of the project but there is still a lot of work to be done so that we are ready to welcome our first patients in December.”

The Christie at Macclesfield centre is nearing completion

The internal fitting out of the building is also progressing well with rooms taking shape and the installation of ceilings, doors, floor coverings, plumbing, electrical supplies, lighting, IT cabling, plastering and decorations.

Outside the building, new parking bays are being developed and the patient drop off area and footpaths are taking shape. The corridor that will provide an indoor link to the main Macclesfield District General Hospital is progressing well.

The Christie at Macclesfield, which will cater for patients from Cheshire, the High Peak and parts of North Staffordshire, will deliver local specialist access to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, holistic support and information services, outpatient care, palliative care and a wider range of clinical trials. Around 46,000 appointments per year will take place at the new centre.

Louise Stimson from The Christie charity said: “It is so exciting to see the building progressing this quickly. The Christie charity is aiming to raise £23m towards the £26m cost of this new cancer centre and we still need people’s support and donations.

“As a charity, we were hit badly by COVID-19 and that directly impacts the support we can offer the hospital. We have never needed our supporters more because cancer didn’t stop during the pandemic.”

The construction of the new cancer centre is being carried out by VINCI Construction UK.