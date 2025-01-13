‘Exciting time’ as Stewart Medical Centre to take over all Elmwood Medical Centre patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Exciting time’ says Stewart Medical Centre who will be taking on all Elmwood Medical Centre patients in a new merger.

The move comes as GTD Healthcare who own and run Elmwood Medical Centre signalled their intentions to step away from the practice.

Graham Chipp, practice manager at Stewart Medical Centre, said: “Whilst we have seen, both directly and indirectly, some of the struggles faced by Elmwood Medical Centre over the past few years, with a negative CQC rating and a shift in patients away from the practice, the news that GTD felt they could take the practice no further still came as somewhat of a surprise.” Following this announcement there were a number of meetings and discussions between GTD, Derby & Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and other local stakeholders that would be directly impacted by this news, including staff at Stewart Medical Centre.

A spokesperson for GTD said: “The team has achieved fantastic results including their determination to improve the Care Quality Commission rating from special measures to Good overall in just seven months in 2023.

A new merger will see Stewart Medical Centre take over all Elmwood Medical Centre patients. Photo submitted

“Also, we’ve made significant investments including recruiting more permanent staff, expanding their skills and roles, updating the building and improving the environment.

“GTD’s Healthcare Board discussed Elmwood’s future at length.

“Having created strong foundations at the practice and to ensure its continued success, it was agreed that now is the right time to hand the practice over to a new provider.

“Months of discussions led to a succession plan being developed and Stewart Medical Centre being confirmed as the preferred provider. Importantly, minimal changes are expected within Elmwood’s team and Stewart Medical Centre has pledged to integrate staff within their practice ‘family’.

“They are committed to taking over the building, which will ensure patients can carry on accessing services from Elmwood and maintain continuity of care.” Graham explained that for now the two practices will operate as two separate practices.

He said: “As we know we are going to be taking on more patients we now need to ensure we have the correct staff in place.”

Between three and six months Graham says the practice will then operate over two sites, keeping what is now Elmwood Medical Centre on Burlington Road, and its current home of Hartington Road but both venues will be called Stewart Medical Centre.

A GTD spokesperson said: “Since GTD Healthcare took over the management of Elmwood in April 2020, we have prioritised future-proofing the practice and providing patients with the best quality and safest care.

“Acquiring a new GP practice is complex but doing so during the pandemic caused unforeseen circumstances.

“Despite these challenges and identifying numerous areas for improvement, we are immensely proud of the progress that has been made over the past five years.

“We expect the formal takeover to complete in the next few weeks and we are determined to ensure a seamless transition for patients and staff.”

Graham added: “During this transition period however, we will start to bring the services offered and back room processes in line with each other.

“It is an exciting time and there is a lot going on behind the scenes but at the heart of it is patient care and how we can support patients the best possible way.”