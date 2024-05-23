East Cheshire Hospice seeks new chair of trustees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Board of Trustees who oversee the running of East Cheshire Hospice are looking for a new Chair.

The successful candidate will replace Will Spinks who must step down in September 2025 after reaching the maximum of nine years as a Trustee.

The charity wants to identify Will’s successor by this September, giving the chair elect a year to shadow him before formally taking over.

Will said: “The Hospice is a fantastic organisation. It’s been an absolute privilege working with an excellent executive team and a strong trustee board.

Will Spinks, Chair of the Board of Trustees at East Cheshire Hospice.

“My successor must have an interest in what the Hospice does though doesn’t necessarily need personal experience of it. They need to have a sense of the Hospice’s purpose and mission.

“The Hospice is in an interesting position. We not only run existing services but we also need to innovate, bringing forward new services. That’s really been the feature of my time as Chair.

“In 2020, we made Hospice @Home a 365 days a year 24/7 service, right at the beginning of the pandemic. Hospice @Home has since been expanded substantially as has our Dementia Carers Wellbeing programme.

“During Covid, we built an extra wing to house Hospice @Home and we’ve just reopened the refurbished Sunflower Living Well Centre.

“The challenge for anyone coming into the Hospice is not only maintaining the services we already have but also identifying where there’s still unmet need and bringing forward new services to fill the gaps.”

The charity has 11 Trustee Directors. The Chair’s role includes ensuring the Board is working effectively, acting as manager and mentor to the CEO and as an ambassador for the Hospice.

Will said: “The appointment is an open process. If an existing trustee wishes to come forward, they’re free to do so but it’s open to externals as well and we’ll pick the best candidate.”

The new Chair must understand the legal duties and responsibilities of chairing a significant local charity. They also require significant experience of operating at a senior strategic leadership level within an organisation, experience of charity governance and working with a Board of Trustees.

The closing date for applications is June 7. To apply visit echospice.org.uk/our-current-vacancies

For more details contact Claire Duncan, email [email protected]