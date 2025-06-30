Doctor Hilary Jones issues urgent carbon monoxide warning as cases rise in summer

BBQs, camping stoves, pizza ovens and portable heaters present a carbon monoxide risk this summer.

Northern Gas Networks has teamed up with Doctor Hilary Jones to highlight the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, after confirmed or suspected cases of carbon monoxide incidents across the UK rose by 16% last summer.

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that you can’t see, smell or taste, and if you breathe it in, it can cause serious illness or even death. Dangerous CO emissions can be produced by fires and appliances that burn fossil fuels such as gas, wood, oil or coal, which are commonly used more frequently during the colder winter months.

However, NGN’s data has confirmed that cases of CO poisoning are also rising in the summer, when BBQs, camping stoves, outdoor heaters and pizza ovens all present an additional risk. CO poisoning can also happen in hotels, holiday lets, tents and caravans.

Northern Gas Networks and Dr Hilary are now urging people to know how to spot the deadly symptoms of CO in summer, and what they should do if they suspect they’ve come into contact with the silent killer. Around 40 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in England and Wales every year, while over 4,000 Brits seek treatment in A&E.

The six signs and symptoms

Dr Hilary says: “I want more people to know what carbon monoxide poisoning is, how to recognise the signs and symptoms, and how to prevent it from happening. The fact is it can kill you, or certainly cause serious long-term health implications. Know the warning signs and seek help before it’s too late.

“In summer it’s quite common for people to catch a summer cold, suffer from hay fever, drink to excess and get a hangover, or come down with a common summer virus such as enteroviruses, rhinoviruses, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can cause flu-like symptoms and respiratory illnesses. Additionally, COVID-19 and the flu can also circulate during the summer. All of these illnesses can cause symptoms such as headaches, shortness of breath and fatigue – but they can also be potential signs of the far more sinister carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

“I’ve seen so many patients suffer from carbon monoxide poisoning, but they haven’t been aware of the symptoms as they so often overlap between common illnesses. The main six symptoms to look out for are headaches, fatigue, nausea, dizziness, shortness of breath and collapse.

“If multiple people in your household are experiencing the same symptoms when inside, but they get better when they’re outside, this could also be a sign that you have been exposed to increasing levels of CO in your home. It’s vital that you visit a medical professional to get checked out.”

Prevention

The best way to prevent CO poisoning is to have domestic gas appliances safety checked annually, and to have a CO alarm in your home. Northern Gas Networks has also offered some crucial guidance on what to do to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in summer:

Pack a portable carbon monoxide alarm when travelling

Whether you’re staying in a caravan, a hotel or a holiday let in the UK or abroad, make sure you pack a portable CO alarm that will beep and flash if it detects the dangerous gas.

Although most hotels and holiday homes have them, you never know if they work or have been properly maintained, so it’s always best to take your own to keep safe. It should be an essential item in your suitcase, alongside your SPF.

Never take your BBQ inside

All BBQs, including portable and disposable ones, produce carbon monoxide whilst they’re burning, and can emit the deadly gas for hours after they’ve been extinguished and are cold to touch. Never take them inside – whether that be in your home, tent, holiday let or caravan. If it begins to rain when you’re using one, leave it where it is or safely move it to a sheltered spot outside.

Only use outdoor heaters, pizza ovens and camping stoves outside

Like BBQs, outdoor fuel burning heaters, pizza ovens and camping stoves should only ever be used outside in open spaces to avoid CO poisoning. CO from these types of appliances can build up quickly in enclosed or unventilated spaces, so you should never take them inside your home, garage, tent, caravan, or holiday let.

Get your boiler serviced in the summer

It’s important to get your boiler serviced by a Gas Safe Registered Engineer every year. Summer is a great time to do it as engineers are usually quieter. Although we use our boilers less in the summer, most of us still use them daily to heat our water, so make sure yours is working properly and place a CO alarm nearby to alert you if it starts to leak CO.

What to do if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning

If you have experienced the main symptoms of headaches, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, breathlessness, collapse or loss of consciousness, you must take immediate action.

Turn off the appliance that you think may be causing it

Open windows and doors

Leave the building or place you’re in

Seek urgent medical advice. Dr Hilary explains: “A medical professional will carry out breath tests to see if you’ve been affected by carbon monoxide and will advise you on what to do next.”

Call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999. They will send out a specialist engineer to investigate the cause.

To help people stay safe this summer, NGN is giving away 1,000 free carbon monoxide alarms to customers living in the areas in which it operates. To find out more about carbon monoxide and to claim your free CO alarm, visit www.northerngasnetworks.co.uk/carbonmonoxide. Terms and conditions apply.