A concerned Buxton husband has expressed his anger at the possible closure of Thomas Fields, where his 90-year-old-wife is a resident.

David Storer has been with Brenda for 54 years and says if the dementia residential care is shut Derbyshire County Council will be parting them ‘by miles with no concerns whatsoever’.

He said: “Derbyshire County Council wants to close 10 dementia beds at Thomas Fields here in Buxton, which are our loved one’s homes.

“Those who have given their lives serving our country in paying taxes looks like they are being thrown out of their homes, treating them as past their use by date.”

DCC should 'hang head in shame' over possible Thomas Fields closure, says concerned Buxton husband. Photo submitted

Weeks after Derbyshire County Council, DCC, announced the closure of eight authority-run care homes and five dementia day centres – including Queens Court, Buxton and the Jubilee Centre, New Mills - a consultation was launched into the future of long-term residential at Buxton’s Thomas Fields.

This DCC consultation, which ended on Sunday January, 12, asked for people’s input on two proposed schemes.

Under both options, DCC would cease to operate long-term residential at Thomas Fields.

Derbyshire County Council says its preferred option is for Staveley and Thomas Fields to be repurposed, for hospital discharge beds, known as community support beds (CSB), providing a wide geographical spread of discharge beds across Derbyshire to help ensure people do not stay in hospital longer than they need to and have a better chance of returning home after a hospital stay.

Mr Storer said: “I will make it simple so those over at the county council understand.

“Leave Thomas Fields as it is now.

“DCC needs to be locked in a darkened room holding your heads in shame.”

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “We understand this is a very difficult time for our residents and we’d like to reassure them that no decisions have been taken yet.

“Whatever the outcome of the consultation, we will continue to work closely with all our residents, whatever their circumstances, to fully support them through any transition and do our absolute best to help them.

“Our pledges recognise the importance of personal priorities and we would always strive to ensure couples are kept together.

“There’s been a decline in demand for traditional residential care and research shows that people want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible living independently in their own communities.

“There are also more people living with dementia, often supported by family carers or friends, who have told us they need consistent and regular support.

“To ensure we have the right support in place for them, the Cabinet recently agreed to a range of measures to support changes to the way we provide in-house care services which includes creating wraparound care for the growing number of people with dementia and their carers including long-term specialist dementia care coupled with respite day and night breaks.

“We know these changes are very unsettling for our residents and we are doing everything we can to support them.”