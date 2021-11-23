Derbyshire care homes closure plan consultation put on hold

County councillors Ed Fordham, Barry Bingham, Gez Kinsella, Joan Dixon, Paul Niblock, Sue Burfoot, Anne Clarke, Nigel Gourlay and Anne Hayes all signed a formal ‘call-in’ document following the decision by Cabinet to proceed with the consultation.

A council spokesman said: “Decisions that have been taken by Cabinet do get called in from time to time for further scrutiny, and that’s what has happened in this case.

“The matter will now be referred to the Improvement and Scrutiny Committee – People as part of the normal democratic process which means that the consultation in to the future of our direct care homes cannot commence at the present time.”

The Spinney Care Home at Brimington.