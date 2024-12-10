“It would kill them” say the concerned children who fear their elderly parents will be separated if Derbyshire County Council shuts Thomas Fields.

Just weeks after Derbyshire County Council announced the closure of eight authority-run care homes and five dementia day centres; Queens Court, Buxton and the Jubilee Centre, New Mills, more closures are on the cards.

This includes ceasing to operate long-term residential and respite care at Ada Belfield, The Staveley Centre and Buxton’s Thomas Fields.

Brian Ayling’s parents are based at Thomas Fields. His dad Alan is 96 and lives in the warden assistant living part of the centre and his 91-year-old mum June has dementia and is a long term resident on the dementia ward.

June and Alan Ayling face a worrying time as services at Thomas Fields where they both live are being cut. Photo submitted

Brian said: “Mum and dad have been blissfully married 72 years and never separated.” The couple sold their home to move to warden assisted accommodation at Thomas Fields just before Covid struck.

Alan moved into a self contained apartment and Brian says he has thrived and has many friends there and eats in the restaurant daily.

June, who was poorly was released from hospital, diagnosed with dementia and shipped from care home to care home before a place was finally granted at Thomas Fields dementia section for her.

Brian said: “She has been there ever since and has prospered. “Dad visits at least twice a day without fail. “This is the highlight of both of their days and their reason to be alive. “Their health has profited from this structure and remains good.”

Thomas Fields is facing cut backs to services and Derbyshire County Council has launched a consultation. Photo submitted

The family pays £6,500 per month for June’s care in the dementia section.

Alan’s accommodation and social care visits are £2,000 per month.

However now the pair could be separated under new council plans. A six week public consultation into the future use of some of the care homes was agreed by cabinet and launched last week. Under option one, four homes would operate as specialist dementia care homes - Florence Shipley, Meadow View, Oaklands and Whitestones - with all except Whitestones having an integrated day centre. Under option two, two homes would operate as specialist dementia care homes - Florence Shipley and Whitestones - with Meadow View and Oaklands adopting a mixed care model. Under both options, DCC would cease to operate long-term residential at Thomas Fields. Brian said: “To alter the current arrangement would be catastrophic to them both. “If mum was moved to Whitestones then they would not see each other every day. “Dad could not make the daily trip Whitestones. “Dad cannot be offered a place at Whitestones, as there are no Warden assisted accommodation. “It is a residential Care Home, that is dad is completely unsuited to. “To move Mum away from Dad could and would be devastating to their health. “In short, this would kill them both. “ We are not prepared to let this happen.”

Derbyshire County Council says its preferred option, is for Staveley and Thomas Fields would be repurposed, alongside Bennerley, for hospital discharge beds, known as community support beds (CSB), providing a wide geographical spread of discharge beds across Derbyshire to help ensure people don’t stay in hospital longer than they need to and have a better chance of returning home after a hospital stay.

DCC are looking to close the dementia care ward at Thomas Fields.

DCC cabinet member for adult care Councillor Natalie Hoy said: “It is important we provide the right support for people in the right place, ideally situated geographically, to support well-integrated assessment and reablement across the health and care system.

“The number of elderly people in Derbyshire living with dementia has increased and data suggests that the total number of people over 65 potentially living with severe dementia across Derbyshire will sadly increase from 9,698 to 14,190 by 2030, so it is essential that the right support is available for our residents and their carers.

“We need to work more closely with our partners in health so we can help more people to remain at home and improve flow through the health and care system.

“By moving from mixed model care homes, where both long-term and short-term residents are cared for, toward a focus on single model care homes, we can create a more effective and efficient service to support more Derbyshire residents to live the life they want, independently at home, in their communities.”

Speaking about the future for Mr and Mrs Ayling to Brian, Councillor Ruth George Derbyshire County Councillor for Whaley Bridge and Blackbrook Division, said: “As part of the changes that any move would entail, Alan could request assisted transport to visit your mum and I would hope that DCC would look favourably on such a request as they are instigating the changes which your family could not have foreseen.”

A consultation about the change in care is taking place and open until January 12, 2025 and people can have their say online or by filling in a paper questionnaire.

There will be a drop in session on Tuesday December, 17 at 10am to noon at Buxton Library, Kents Bank Road, Buxton.

Councillor Hoy added: “It’s vital we help people across Derbyshire to remain well at home and our proposals are aimed at supporting more people to be able to stay at home and live independently as long as possible, which is what they tell us they want.

“We want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to find out more about the proposals and ask questions which is why we’ve arranged the drop-in sessions and I’d encourage people to attend.

“Please be assured that no decisions will be made about any changes until we’ve taken everyone’s views fully into account.”