Will England reopen on June 21?: Here are 11 areas of north Derbyshire still reporting Covid cases in the last weeks of May
Lockdown is gradually lifting in Derbyshire and across England – but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are still being reported.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:21 pm
And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.
Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on June 21, we reveal which neighbourhoods in the north of the county, reported the highest case rates per 100,000 people in the 14 days between May 15 and May 28.
The figures are taken from Derbyshire County Council’s Covid-19 Surveillance Report.
