The areas of north Derbyshire where Covid cases were being reported in the last fortnight of May. Image: Pixabay

Will England reopen on June 21?: Here are 11 areas of north Derbyshire still reporting Covid cases in the last weeks of May

Lockdown is gradually lifting in Derbyshire and across England – but there are some areas where coronavirus cases are still being reported.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:21 pm

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are still concerns the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the Delta variant.

Now as the country prepares to ‘unlock’ on June 21, we reveal which neighbourhoods in the north of the county, reported the highest case rates per 100,000 people in the 14 days between May 15 and May 28.

The figures are taken from Derbyshire County Council’s Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

Ex-RAF intelligence analyst from Buxton set for stage debut and Peaky Blinders after rollercoaster year

1. Hadfield West and Gamesley

Hadfield West and Gamesley, in High Peak, recorded an infection rate of 217.2 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Hadfield East and Tintwistle

Hadfield Eat and Tintwistle recorded an infection rate of 125.8 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Boythorpe and Birdholme

Boythorpe and Birdholme, in Chesterfield, recorded an infection rate of 91.6 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Glossop

Glossop, High Peak, recorded an infection rate of 88.3 per 100,000 people between May 15 and May 28, according to Derbyshire County Council's Covid-19 Surveillance Report.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3