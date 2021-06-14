This is how many new cases of covid have been confirmed in each area of the High Peak - as Prime Minister prepares to make announcement on June 21 easing

A rise in cases of the Delta variant, which is spreading rapidly across the country, has caused concern and it is now expected that the Prime Minister will announce tonight that the ending of lockdown rules will be delayed for four weeks.

A number of cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in the Glossopdale area of the High Peak in recent weeks.

This is how many new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in each area of the High Peak. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Ahead of tonight’s announcement, here’s a look at the number of new cases confirmed in each area of the High Peak.

Data is taken from the Government’s interactive coronavirus map which shows the number of new cases recorded during the seven day period, as well as the direction of change.

Here are the numbers for our area up to June 9:

Buxton North – three new cases, down three (-50%)

Buxton South and East – fewer than three cases. In this instance, no further data is provided

Buxton Burbage and Harpur Hill – seven new cases, up five (250%)

Chapel-en-le-Frith and Hope Valley – four new cases, up two (100%)

Whaley Bridge and Chinley – five new cases, up three (150%)

New Mills East and Hayfield – fewer than three cases. In this instance, no further data is provided

New Mills West and Furness Vale – eight new cases, up six (300%)

Dinting, Simmondley and Charlesworth – 16 new cases, up nine (128.6%)

Glossop – nine new cases, down three (-25%)

Hadfield East and Tintwistle – 12 new cases, up eight (200%)

Hadfield West and Gamesley – eight new cases, down five (-38.5%)

Mottram, Hollingworth and Broadbottom – eight new cases, down two (-20%)

Bakewell South, Youlgreave and Taddington – three new cases, up one (50%)

Bakewell North, Baslow and Calver – six new cases, up three (100%)