Residents in High Peak area urged to get regular covid tests after cases of Indian strain confirmed

The plea to people living and working in Gamesley and Glossopdale comes from Derbyshire’s Director for Public Health Dean Wallace, after the number of cases almost doubled from 24 confirmed cases between April 21 and May 4 to 45 cases between May 5 and 18 – including 14 cases suspected to be the new Indian strain that spreads more easily.

Mr Wallace said: “This is a significant outbreak and I understand people will be concerned, but I’d like to reassure residents that we’re working closely with Public Health England to minimise the spread.

“We’re doing everything we can to quickly follow-up new positive cases and the people they’ve been in close contact with to advise them of the importance of self-isolating -- which is vital to prevent them from passing it on to others.

Buxton Covid Test centre at the Pavilion Gardens

“There’s currently no evidence that the Indian variant causes more severe illness, is more deadly or makes the current vaccines any less effective, but it does spread more easily – which is why we need everyone to be on their guard.

“There’s a real chance to stop the virus from spreading in the High Peak but we need the community to pull together and do the right things and I cannot stress enough the importance of getting a test.

“We’re asking everyone aged 16 and over who lives or works in the Gamesley area to go to our testing centre at the Geoffrey Allen Centre in Gamesley and take a test whether they have symptoms or not.

“One out of three people who have the virus don’t have symptoms, so just because you feel ok doesn’t mean you haven’t got it – and you could be spreading it to your friends, family and work mates. Staff at the centre will direct you to a separate area to be tested if you do not have symptoms.”

Testing at the Geoffrey Allen Centre on Winster Mews (SK13 0LU) will take place until Friday May 28 from 9am-5pm. This is PCR testing – tests that are sent to a laboratory for analysis.

There is no need to book you can just turn up. Residents should drive to the centre if possible so that you can do the test inside your car. There is also a walk-in facility for anyone who does not have a car.

Anyone with the main coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature, a new continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – should go for a test and self-isolate immediately. If you do have to self-isolate you may be eligible for a support payment of £500. Visit derbyshire.gov.uk/gamesleyarea to find out more.

People are being asked to keep a look out for a wider range of symptoms which could be a sign that they have the virus including a tummy ache, sore throat, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, feeling or being sick, headaches, joint pain, muscle ache, runny nose, sneezing, feeling drowsy, tiredness, muscle aches or generally feeling poorly.

Anyone living and working in the rest of the High Peak are being encouraged to take a rapid lateral flow test twice a week at one of the Community Testing Centres or at home. These tests can be taken at home and give results in 30 minutes.

A temporary Community Testing Centre is being set up in Glossop on the sports pitch (redgra) next to the Army Cadet building on Fauvel Road. It will be open from Monday May 24 to Friday May 28 from 10am until 4pm.

The existing Community Testing Centre in Buxton can be found at the Pavilion Gardens in the arts centre / cinema (access from the promenade), St John's Road. It is open every day until Thursday May 27 from 7.45am to 7pm.

Home testing kits are free and can be ordered online to be delivered to your home or you can pick a pack up from many of Derbyshire’s pharmacies. Visit derbyshire.gov.uk/hometestkits to find out more.

Mr Wallace added: “I know people will be looking forward to doing more of the things they love, but I’m asking everyone in the Gamesley area and across Derbyshire to take a sensible approach at this time and think carefully about the risks to their loved ones before making any decisions about mixing indoors.

“It’s true that opening windows and doors helps to disperse Covid particles in the air but it’s far safer to stay outside in the open air where the risk of catching the virus is much lower.

“It’s still vitally important that you continue to wear a face covering where required unless you are exempt, to keep on washing your hands regularly and keep two metres away from anyone not in your household.

“We’ve come so far in our fight against this pandemic and the vaccine has been a real turning point, but this outbreak is a timely reminder that Covid hasn’t gone away and we still need to take precautions to protect those we love from this illness – especially those not yet vaccinated.