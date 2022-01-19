New figures show how many people in Derbyshire had Covid last week

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest a slight rise in the number of people testing positive for the virus despite hopes the wave of Omicron variant cases had peaked.

A total of 6.02 per cent of people in the county tested positive in the week up to January 6 – with modelling suggesting this meant one-in-15 had the virus.

Data shows the number of people in Derbyshire with Covid-19. Image: Pixabay.

During the previous week, up to December 31, the figure was 5.86 per cent.

The infection rate in Derby city is higher – rising from 6.24 per cent to 7.66 per cent over the same time period.

Other parts of England have seen infection rates reach one in 10, such as Liverpool, Wigan, Manchester, Kirklees, Sheffield, Lincolnshire, Birmingham and many London boroughs.