Medical centre staff in Buxton celebrate a year of giving covid vaccines

The first covid vaccination was delivered at the Buxton vaccination hub on Temple Road on January 15, 2021.

Since then Stewart Medical Centre along with Buxton Medical Practice, Elmwood Medical Centre and Hartington Surgery have delivered more than 40,500 vaccinations to patients at the hub, at individual practices, at local care homes and in the homes of housebound patients.

Graham Chipp, director for the North Derbyshire GP Federation and Practice Business Manager for The Stewart Medical Centre said: “We are all immensely proud of what we have achieved in the last 12 months.

The vaccination team and some of the many volunteers celebrating reaching the 10,000 mark at Buxton's vaccination centre last year. The teams have now been administering the vaccine for a year.

“It has been challenging but so rewarding at the same time and quite honestly we’ve never worked harder.”

Graham says he has never seen anything like this in his medical career and is so proud of all those involved.

He said: “I know looking after people is our job but we have delivered a vaccination programme on top of our normal demanding jobs.

“Staff have worked tirelessly going above and beyond what we ever thought was possible.

Vaccinator Helen Wren administers a dose of the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine at Buxton's vaccination centre

“There are some of the team who have worked every weekend for a year as well as doing their regular job.

“Their dedication has been amazing not just here but across the whole of the High Peak and everyone should feel so proud.”

Across the High Peak more than 203,000 vaccinations have been given.

Graham says it has been a difficult year with the ever changing rules and implementing the booster campaign quicker than staff anticipated.

He said: “It was announced on a Sunday that from Monday we would be offering boosters to all of our patients.

“I found out at the same time everyone else did and with no prior warning we managed to rise to the challenge and did it.

“That was probably the most challenging time but there have been so many highlights too.

“We have had such a great take up on vaccines, more than we ever thought we would and all of our patients have welcomed the roll-out. We couldn’t have done it without them or our staff and volunteers so thank you to everyone.”