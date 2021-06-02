As lockdown relaxation looms how many new Covid cases have been recorded in each area of the High Peak?
Despite the ongoing success of the UK’s Covid vaccination programme and yesterday’s announcement of the first day without a Covid death since March 2020, some experts are urging caution amid growing concern about the spread of the so-called delta variant, first identified in India.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 11:50 am
The good news for High Peak residents is that most areas reported very low numbers of cases last week, but there are still some local hotspots which mean people should remain vigilant following the latest easing of lockdown rules and ahead of the total relaxation targeted for June 21.
The figures, which are for the seven days up to May 27, are from the Government’s interactive coronavirus map which is updated daily at 4pm.
