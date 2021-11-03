86 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in the High Peak

A total of 13,251 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 3 (Wednesday), up from 13,165 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 14,305 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,783.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 40,803 over the period, to 9,171,660.

The number of coronavirus cases in the High Peak increased by 86 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 247 people had died in the area by November 3 (Wednesday) – up from 245 on Tuesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, up from none the previous week.

They were among 11,166 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 68,141 people had received both jabs by November 2 (Tuesday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.