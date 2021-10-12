76 further coronavirus cases in High Peak

A total of 11,452 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the borough when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 12 (Tuesday), up from 11,376 on Monday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 12,363 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 12,379.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,668 over the period, to 8,231,437.

The number of coronavirus cases in the High Peak increased by 76 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 241 people had died in the area by October 12 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,907 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 67,586 people had received both jabs by October 11 (Monday) – 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.