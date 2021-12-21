74 further coronavirus cases in High Peak

A total of 15,731 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 21 (Tuesday), up from 15,657 on Monday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 16,982 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 17,348.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 89,022 over the period, to 11,542,143.

The number of coronavirus cases in the High Peak increased by 74 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 259 people had died in the area by December 21 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,708 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 69,722 people had received both jabs by December 20 (Monday) – 83% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.