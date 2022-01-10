667 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in High Peak

A total of 20,247 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 10 (Monday), up from 19,580 on Friday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 21,857 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 21,875.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 424,086 over the period, to 14,617,314.

The number of coronavirus cases in High Peak increased by 667 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 260 people had died in the area by January 10 (Monday) – up from 259 on Friday.

They were among 11,930 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 70,338 people had received both jabs by January 9 (Sunday) – 84% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.