46 further coronavirus cases in High Peak

A total of 9,502 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the borough when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today (Tuesday September 14), up from 9,456 on Monday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 10,258 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,030.

The number of coronavirus cases in High Peak increased by 46 in the last 24 hours, figures show. Stock image

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,251 over the period, to 7,282,810.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 237 people had died in the area by September 14 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,645 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 66,196 people had received both jabs by September 13 (Monday) – 82% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.