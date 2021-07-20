204 further coronavirus cases in High Peak

A total of 6,861 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 19 (Monday), up from 6,657 on Friday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 7,404 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,474.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

The number of coronavirus cases in High Peak increased by 204 over the weekend, official figures show.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 230 people had died in the area by July 19 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,214 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 57,683 people had received both jabs by July 18 (Sunday) – 74% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.