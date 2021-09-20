168 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in High Peak

A total of 9,816 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 20 (Monday), up from 9,648 on Friday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 10,597 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 11,272.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 94,147 over the period, to 7,465,448.

168 further coronavirus cases and one more death has been recorded in High Peak. Stock image

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 239 people had died in the area by September 20 (Monday) – up from 238 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 10,695 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 66,499 people had received both jabs by September 19 (Sunday) – 83% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.