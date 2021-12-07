A total of 14,754 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in High Peak when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 6 (Monday), up from 14,634 on Friday.

The rate of infection in High Peak now stands at 15,927 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 15,772.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 135,592 over the period, to 10,515,239.

120 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in High Peak

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in High Peak.

The dashboard shows 259 people had died in the area by December 6 (Monday) – up from 258 on Friday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,542 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in High Peak.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in High Peak have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 68,912 people had received both jabs by December 5 (Sunday) – 82% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.