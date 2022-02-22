Cheshire and Stockport NHS bosses seek High Peak patients' views on services

While healthcare for the borough’s residents is primarily the responsibility of Derbyshire authorities, geographic factors mean that many patients are treated via East Cheshire NHS Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, whose facilities include Macclesfield District and Stepping Hill hospitals.

Working with the NHS clinical commissioning groups for Cheshire and Stockport, health leaders launched a six week ‘listening exercise’ on Monday, February 21, to gather opinions on what currently works well, what could be improved, and whether there are any barriers that stop people from accessing health services.

Ged Murphy, acting chief executive officer at East Cheshire NHS Trust, said: “This is the start of a conversation with the people who use and experience our services and those dedicated staff who deliver them.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have recently received treatment at Stepping Hill Hospital, its leaders would like to hear from you.

“We are listening to our staff, patients, public and other stakeholders, seeking feedback about some of the key services both trusts provide to inform us on how we may be able to improve services for the future. Your views are vital to this work so please take time to get involved.”

Medical director Dr John Hunter added: “Patients come from across Stockport and Cheshire and the Manchester area and from some parts of Derbyshire and Staffordshire to use our services. We welcome feedback from you wherever you live.”

The survey questions cover a wide range of services including cardiology, critical care and anaesthetics, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and endoscopy, general surgery, X-ray and radiology imaging, trauma and orthopaedics, urgent and emergency care, and women’s and children’s services. It also seeks views on experiences of planned care and community services.

Karen James, chief executive of Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We look forward to hearing what local people think about our current services as well as their ideas on how we can improve in the future.”

The survey closes on Saturday, April 2. For full details go to www.localvoices.uk.

Alternatively, patients can request paper or translated copies by calling 01625 663918, writing to [email protected], or Patient Experience Department, 2nd Floor New Alderley House, East Cheshire NHS Trust, Macclesfield District General Hospital, Victoria Road, Macclesfield, SK10 3BL.