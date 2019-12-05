Charity staff abseil 80ft off Millers Dale Bridge

A team of staff from Treetops Hospice Care and Barratt Homes completed an 80ft abseil for their charity.

The abseil at Millers Dale Bridge in Buxton involves 70ft of free-hanging. Millers Dale Bridge is a former railway bridge spanning the swift-moving River Wye.

Jess Breame, Laura McWha and Cheryl Morris, from the Treetops Fundraising Team, took on the hair-raising abseil alongside Katie Gardner, Tom Haigh and Andy Hollis from residential property developer Barratt Homes.

Laura McWha, Treetops corporate partnership fundraiser, said: “We all had a great day abseiling for the hospice and the rain only added to the excitement of the challenge.

“We were delighted to be joined by corporate supporters from Barratt Homes on the day who braved the abseil with us and helped beat our fundraising target. We can’t wait to find out the grand total.”

Treetops services provides emotional support and nursing care for adults with life-limiting conditions.