Chapel golf club to host fundraising tournament day for High Peak charity Blythe House Hospicecare

On Friday, August 21, Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club will be supporting Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen‘s Trust by holding a 4BBB Stableford competition.

Whether you are a novice or the next Tiger Woods, anyone with an eligible handicap can sign up and join in for the day, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Becca Gregory, fundraising and events coordinator from Blythe House, said: “There have been many challenges for fundraising during the pandemic, and we are so grateful to the golf club for providing us with complimentary use of the course and for all of their support in putting on a fantastic day of golf.

Could you chip in for day of golf in support of a great local charity?

“All of the money raised at the event will help fund our 24/7 Hospice at Home service, and provide counselling, physiotherapy, clinics, symptom management and carer support to local people affected by a life-limiting illness.”

In return for a registration fee of £40, players will be greeted with a breakfast sandwich and hot drink on arrival, 18-holes of golf, amazing prizes and the choice of either a pizza or sandwich meal at the end of the round.

The club has made significant investment in its facilities over the past year, and bosses are excited to share their new outdoor dining area as part of the event.

Cath Hallam, women’s club captain for 2022, said: “As the club is located less than one mile from the hospice, we were delighted when we sat down with Becca and agreed the details and plans for the day.

Chapel golf club is keen to show off its new al fresco eating area.

“We hope with our new developments that players will enjoy this summer event playing a game of golf with fantastic food and drink at our new outdoor seating; all to raise awareness and essential funds for this local charity.”

To make this event as accessible as possible for all abilities there will a player handicap limit of 28 for men and 36 for women. The 4BBB tournament format allows for same gender or mixed pairs.

To book your place at the tee, go to www.brsgolf.com/chapelenlefrith/opens_home.php or call 01298 812118.