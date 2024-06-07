Care home in High Peak is ‘capable’ and ‘compassionate’ says CQC
and live on Freeview channel 276
Watford Care Home in New Mills was rated as good in four out of five areas with only the effectiveness still being graded as requires improvement.
A Care Quality Commission inspector said: “At our last inspection we found breaches of the regulations in relation to safe care and treatment, recruitment of staff and the management of the service.
“At this assessment we found improvements had been made and the provider was now meeting regulations.”
The report noted the provider assessed risks to ensure people were safe and ‘staff took action to mitigate any identified risks and people lived in a safe environment’.
The inspector said overall, people were ‘supported to receive their medicines safely’.
They said: “The provider learned lessons when things had gone wrong. People were safeguarded from abuse and avoidable harm.”
It was also noted the provider was working in line with the Mental Capacity Act.
Looking at how well led the Watford Road facility is, the inspector said: “The provider had created an exceptional learning culture at the service which continuously improved the care people received.
“There was a positive and open culture at the service and this reflected the provider’s aims strategy.
“The provider understood their responsibilities under the duty of candour.
“There were measures in place to help ensure any concern or shortfalls could be reported.
“The provider had a clear management structure that monitored the quality of care to drive improvements in service delivery.
“There was a registered manager at the service.
“Leaders at the service were capable and promoted compassionate and inclusive leadership styles.”
The only areas which did not get the good grade was effectiveness.
However the report did state despite the low grade that care plans were in place for people’s holistic needs, from physical health to mental health and emotional wellbeing.
The inspector said care plans and risk assessments were generally reviewed monthly, or as people’s needs changed.
People’s needs in relation to nutrition and hydration were assessed using a range of assessment tools, says the report to ensure their needs are reflected and understood.
This information was easily available for staff to refer to when supporting people.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.