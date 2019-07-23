Buxton’s new £20m health hub takes step forward

Plans for Buxton’s new health hub are taking a ‘crucial’ step forward this week as those involved are meeting to produce a business case which should be finalised within the next few weeks.

Health chief outlines new £20m hospital for Buxton

On Friday, July 26 all the organisations which have expressed an interest in being in the new health hub will be meeting to start working out how much space and equipment each group will require. From there the outline business case can be finalised and should be submitted to High Peak Borough Council in the first half of 2020.

William Jones, chief operating officer for Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, who is closely involved as a key member of the Buxton development’s senior project board, said: “It is a complicated and collaborative process, not least because we are working in partnership with multiple other organisations.

“We need to ensure the new building accommodates everyone fairly and that the facilities we create meet the needs of people in Buxton and the High Peak.”

The partner organisations included are Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, Derbyshire County Council, High Peak Borough Council, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS

Foundation Trust, Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Buxton Medical Practice, Stewart Medical Centre, Elmwood Medical Centre, Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, DHU Health Care and Blythe House Hospice.

Janet Dunphy, Blythe House Hospicecare’s chief executive officer, said: “We are delighted to be involved in this exciting partnership of key healthcare organisations across the High Peak and wider Derbyshire. Working together, we can ensure patients do not need to travel lengthy distances to receive the highest quality palliative and end of life care, but that they can do so right here in our local community.”

The 3.5 acre site at the former Buxton Water plant, was purchased in January 2018 and will cost between £15 and £20m to finalise and outline planning consent for the hub has already been granted by High Peak Borough Council.

A spokesperson for DHU Health Care said: “DHU Health Care are proud to be working with key partners in the early stage of this fantastic facility development, which will undoubtedly provide an environment conducive to the 21 st century health needs for the people of Buxton and surrounding areas.

William Jones added: “By laying firm foundations in terms of preparations now we will be in strong position to deliver actual foundations on the ground.”

McCarthy and Stone have already secured full planning consent for a retirement homes development on the remainder of the site.