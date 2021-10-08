Buxton event will raise awareness of mental health support available

On Sunday the Green Man Gallery is opening its doors for Leon’s Light, a day to pay tribute to 17-year-old Leon Thompson who sadly died in March this year.

But as well as remembering the Buxton teenager there is also help and support to reach out to other young people who may be having mental health difficulties.

It has been organised by Buxton Street By Street along with Connex and Anna Watson, a school nurse who volunteers for both organisations, said: “This is a day for everyone.

The event will raise awareness of the help available for young people who may be struggling with their mental health

"A chance for people to come together to celebrate life but also to get the help they need if they are struggling.”

Between 12pm and 6pm at the Hardwick Studio in the gallery there will live music, games like tug of war, a giant human rollercoaster and support for those whose who might need it .

Cailtin Bisknell from Buxton Street By Street said: “Everyone in the past 18 months to two years has felt the isolation of lockdown.

“The first one was better becasue the weather was nicer and we were told to go out and get fresh air and exercise but then the darker nights came and the lockdowns continued.

"For young people it became very claustrophobic ad simple things like meeting up with friends in the park stopped.

"Nothing beats wrapping your arms around someone and giving them a hug but again that hasn’t been allowed to happen and over time this has affected people’s mental health.

"Sunday is a chance for people to come together to grieve together and to celebrate together and hopefully we can show young people – particularly young men – the support is here for them.”Leon’s grandma who is an artist has made a glass light and during the day, those at the event are invited to work with wordsmith David Mason and create their own art which will surround her creation.

A bigger event to raise more awareness for mental health is being organised for the spring on The Slopes.