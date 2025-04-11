Buxton dental practice now meets standards, says Care Quality Commission
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
High Street Dental Care on High Street, Buxton was subject to a follow-up on-site assessment in March.
The Care Quality Commission, CQC, which is the independent regulator of health and social care in England said: “During our follow-up assessment, we found the practice had met regulations. “The practice had systems to manage risks.
“Recruitment procedures reflected current legislation, infection control procedures followed published guidance; patients’ care and treatment was provided in line with current guidance and patients were treated with dignity and respect.”
At the time of the assessment, the CQC found patients could access care, support and treatment when required.
The inspector said: “There was effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement.”
The service provides cosmetic treatments, some of which are not in scope of regulation and are not covered in the assessment.
The practice is in Buxton, Derbyshire and provides NHS and private dental care and treatment for adults and children.
The practice had three treatment rooms and during the assessment the inspectors spoke with two dentists, two dental nurses, two receptionists and the practice manager.
Looking at the practice has improved since the last inspection the report noted emergency medical equipment was available in line with recognised guidance.
The inspector said: “We noted checks of the availability and effectiveness of equipment were now carried out but not always within recommended timeframes. “The provider immediately took action to increase the frequency of these checks.”
A fire risk assessment was completed which reflected the layout of the building and processes and procedures at the service.
Records of ongoing monitoring of the effective operation of fire detection and suppression equipment were now in place, states the report.
Assessments were also in place for the identification and mitigation of risk associated with sharps injury, lone working and health and safety.
Systems for appropriate and safe handling, storage and dispensing of medicines were in place which followed recognised guidance, said the inspector.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.