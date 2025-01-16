Breach of safety regulations at Disley care home graded as ‘requires improvements’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Disley has been told ‘further work was needed’ in how medicines are managed after being graded as requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A care home in Disley has been told ‘further work was needed’ in how medicines are managed after being graded as requires improvement by the Care Quality Commission.

The independent regulator of health and social care in England rated Bowerfield House on Broadwood Close good for being responsive, caring and effective but requires improvement for being safe and well led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An CQC inspector said: “This inspection was prompted in part by a notification of an incident following which a person using the service came to harm.”

Breach of safety regulations at Bowerfield House Care Home in Disley graded as ‘requires improvements’.

The report states as the incident is subject to further investigation the inspection did not examine the circumstances around the incident.

The inspector said: “ At this inspection we found there continued to be a breach of regulation in relation to governance and oversight.

“This was because there had not been enough oversight of matters in relation to health and safety, and the systems in place were not suitably robust to ensure lessons were learnt and records were completed accurately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where additional potential risks were identified during the visit, such as appropriate use of secure storage for thickening agents and access to disposable gloves for people living with dementia, inspectors say these were responded to and quickly addressed by the management team.

The inspector said: “Some improvements had been made to manage medicines; however, further work was needed.

“Staff knew people’s needs and risks, and the service was now meeting expectations in relation to cleanliness and the management of infection prevention and control.”

It was noted people were generally happy with the care and support they received and overall people’s care needs were being met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, people did not always get personalised care and some people and families told us they wanted more activities and stimulation for residents.

The service had not always been well led, says the CQC.

At the time of the assessment there was a new management team in post who were working to drive improvements and the report states they are ‘positively regarded by people using the service and staff’.