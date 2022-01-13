A&E department at Stepping Hill Hospital rated good after inspection

The A&E at Stepping Hill Hospital was graded as inadequate back in August 2020 but following a surprise two-day visit in November 2021, inspectors have now rated the hospital department as good.

The inspection report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), highlighted that Stockport NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the department, had ensured there were enough staff to run the service, leaders ran the department well, and team members felt respected, supported and valued.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepping Hill Hospital's A&E department has gone from inadequate to good following a recent CQC report

Karen James OBE, Chief Executive at the trust, said: “This is good news for colleagues, who have put so much work in over many months to making improvements; and good news for patients, who can be assured about the quality of care they receive in our emergency department.

“The latest rating from the CQC is a testament to not only the work our A&E team has put into improving the services, but also to the support they have received from many teams and individuals across the organisation, as well as in our partner organisations.

“Making these improvements has been a trust-wide – and at times, a system-wide effort – and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to so many positive changes.”

On their return visit CQC inspectors rated the services as good overall and good across four of the five domains they review – safe, effective, caring and well-led.

They also praised staff for the good care and treatment they provide to patients, who they treat with compassion and kindness, and the emotional support they provide to patients, families and carers.

Karen said: “The CQC’s latest report comes at a time when our services are under extreme pressure as a result of the impact of COVID-19 and the seasonal illnesses the NHS always sees at this time of the year. It has undoubtedly given our hard working colleagues a much needed boost.

"I would ask local people to continue to support them by making considered choices about where they need to receive care - only attending the emergency department if they truly need emergency care or have been advised to attend by their GP or the 111 service.”