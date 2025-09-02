To mark the retirement of long standing head teacher Rick Heys the pupils and staff of Whaley bridge School dressed up as him in 2011 complete with the large moustache he used to sport. Photo Jason Chadwickplaceholder image
To mark the retirement of long standing head teacher Rick Heys the pupils and staff of Whaley bridge School dressed up as him in 2011 complete with the large moustache he used to sport. Photo Jason Chadwick

Which High Peak teachers from can you recognise in this throw back photo gallery?

By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 12:10 BST
With the new school year just starting we’ve taken a walk down memory lane to bring photos of High Peak teachers from 2011- 2013.

Has your favourite made the list? Take a look and see who you can recognise.

Former teacher Mabel Townend, opened the newly refurbished library at Furness Vale Primary School during World Book Day in 2012. Photo contributed.

1. Former teacher returns

Former teacher Mabel Townend, opened the newly refurbished library at Furness Vale Primary School during World Book Day in 2012. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed.

Returning to his old school with a Paralympic gold medal cyclist Anthony Kappes met his old PE teacher in 2012 who was still teaching at Chapel High School. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Paralympic gold medalist and his PE teacher

Returning to his old school with a Paralympic gold medal cyclist Anthony Kappes met his old PE teacher in 2012 who was still teaching at Chapel High School. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

Teachers from Poland, Germany, Czech Republic and Italy with headteacher Geoff Wharton and pupils of Bradwell CE Infant School in 2011. Photo contributed.

3. Headteacher with his students

Teachers from Poland, Germany, Czech Republic and Italy with headteacher Geoff Wharton and pupils of Bradwell CE Infant School in 2011. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

Children and teachers at Litton School in Victorian dress for Litton Wakes back in 2011. Photo contributed.

4. Stepping back in time

Children and teachers at Litton School in Victorian dress for Litton Wakes back in 2011. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

