Which High Peak teachers from can you recognise in this throw back photo gallery?

1. Former teacher returns
Former teacher Mabel Townend, opened the newly refurbished library at Furness Vale Primary School during World Book Day in 2012. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed.
2. Paralympic gold medalist and his PE teacher
Returning to his old school with a Paralympic gold medal cyclist Anthony Kappes met his old PE teacher in 2012 who was still teaching at Chapel High School. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
3. Headteacher with his students
Teachers from Poland, Germany, Czech Republic and Italy with headteacher Geoff Wharton and pupils of Bradwell CE Infant School in 2011. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed
4. Stepping back in time
Children and teachers at Litton School in Victorian dress for Litton Wakes back in 2011. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed