Whaley Bridge community joins fight to save swimming pool from closure

A community is hoping to save an historic school swimming pool which may have to close next year.

The pool at Whaley Bridge Primary School is believed to have been in place since around 1970 and involved a lot of hard work from the residents who helped build it over a number of years.

The Whaley Bridge School swimming pool being built in 1970s.

But unfortunately despite the best efforts of the school the pool may have to shut next summer due to funding cuts.

The pool, which is waist deep, is used by children in reception through to year five and by pupils at other schools.

It is hoped that it can stay open and be used for other purposes such as a hydrotherapy pool.

Jenny Wyatt, whose two children go to Whaley Bridge School, said: “It still holds a lot of pride for the residents of Whaley Bridge because a lot of them helped build it. They worked for three years to get it built. They put everything into it. For them it would mean a great deal to keep it open.”

The school’s headteacher, Fay Walton, said: “As with all things, time ticks on and through continual usage and natural wear and tear it has become harder and harder to maintain as fit for purpose, particularly at a time when school budgets continue to come under increasing pressure.”

She added: “While we have carefully managed over a long period to find ever more resourceful ways of funding this resource from within the funds we are allocated, unfortunately we have now reached the limit which is why we have involved the wider community in trying to help us develop a sustainable plan to continue as is or indeed, make suggestions as to how the building could be re-purposed to continue to add value to the children of Whaley Bridge and the wider community.”