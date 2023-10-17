Plans have been submitted to extend and expand a High Peak school and build a new building with new classrooms and a dance studio.

Harpur Hill Primary School sent the plans to Derbyshire County Council and if approved would mean an expansion for the school and a chance to welcome more pupils to the school.

In a statement submitted with the application a spokesperson for Harpur Hill School said: “The teaching block is required to accommodate the increase in pupil place numbers at Harpur Hill Primary School.

“The new building has been designed to alleviate the school by providing additional updated teaching facilities for KS2 pupils.

“The aim of the proposal design is to bring about improved facilities and alleviate teaching space pressures due to the school’s existing accommodation constraints.”

The proposed KS2 teaching block will have two classrooms, a dance studio, a group room, WCs, and facilities.

After considering a few options for provisions of a new teaching block, it was agreed with the client to place the proposal on the playing field area adjacent to the main school block.

This location, the school says, has been chosen to keep within close proximity to the main building and access road as well as keeping well away from the surrounding residential developments, minimising overlooking and privacy issues.An additional seven parking spaces have also been considered within the scheme. Two of these spaces will accommodate staff parking specific to the proposed teaching block with an additional five being relocated form the parking area of the reception building.

This is the second application the school has submitted for an expansion. A previous application submitted and approved just prior to covid but due to the lockdowns the application expired without work being completed.

The school spokesperson added: “There will be minimal impact on the school's current infrastructure by providing an additional two classrooms and dance studio to keep up with the demand of increased pupil numbers.