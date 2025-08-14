‘The rewards of all their hard work and effort’ says Buxton Community School on A Level results day

Jackie Cruse, head of Sixth Form for the school, said: “Students are celebrating some outstanding A Level results, the rewards of all their hard work and effort.

“This year group really did ‘dare to dream’ and it is a pleasure and a privilege to see them realising their ambitions.”

In any year group there are stand out results and notable top grade students this year include Charlie A*A*A* and A* in EPQ, Hazel A*A*A and A* in EPQ, Tom A*A*A*, Lizzie

A*A*B, Jake A*A*B and B in EPQ, Leo AAA, Chloe A*AB, Tom A*AB, Dylan AAB, Linus A*AB, Leann AAA, Gundega AAA and A* in EPQ and Izzy AAB and A* in EPQ.

Jackie said: “Many will now progress on to university courses, in a wide range of fields. Examples include Leann, off to study medicine at Manchester; Tom will study animation in Sheffield; Lizzie will read philosophy in Edinburgh; Jake – Natural Sciences in Lancaster and Izzy - criminology in Liverpool.

“However, we are just as delighted for the many students who have exceeded their and our expectations, including a small number who have achieved excellent grades in very difficult circumstances.

“The overall “value-added” score is above average again, showing how consistently well BCS Sixth Form is performing.”

As well as their three A Levels, some students chose to do an additional course - the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) which is an independent project which allows students to explore their passion for learning beyond traditional exam specifications and really prepares them for independent undergraduate research.

Fifteen students took on this challenge and Jackie said a breath-taking ten of these secured A* grades. She said: “Those students who are not university bound have secured some excellent apprenticeships.”

Kai will be going to Tarmac to pursue electrical engineering, Joe will be heading off to Graham Watkins & Co for his degree apprenticeship in Rural Enterprise and Land Management and Courtney will be completing an apprenticeship in HR for the Peak District National Park and Ethan will be joining the intelligence corps of the British Army.

Jackie said: “We are proud of every one of our students, not only for their academic success but for the well-rounded, lovely young people they have turned out to be.

“This year group has welcomed every opportunity offered to them and they are an amazing bunch of go-getters who will contribute so much to society in the future.”

Over half of the cohort completed the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Award – a qualification which tests physical endurance, mental perseverance and emotional resilience.

They took part in mock interviews, organised by local Rotarians and supported younger students in school with reading schemes and took on many other voluntary roles both in and out of school.

All of them gained a First Aid certificate and almost all of them completed a Work Experience placement, which has led to further opportunities, with Amy securing an apprenticeship at Blue Grass, Purple Cow nursery.

Jackie added: “We wish them lots of luck and love for the future; they are going to make a positive impact whatever they do.”

1 . Those all important envelopes Students at Buxton Sixth Form with their all important envelopes. Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo: Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo Sales

2 . Thumbs up Thumbs up for good results. Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo: Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo Sales

3 . Mates together Mates from Buxton Sixth Form getting their results together. Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo: Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo Sales

4 . Big cheers Big cheers and big smiles as friends celebrate together. Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo: Jackie Cruse - Buxton Community School Photo Sales