Small rural Hope Valley school - with only 14 pupils - rated good in all areas by Ofsted.

A small rural school in Hope Valley which only has 14 pupils has been rated good in all areas by Ofsted.

Stoney Middleton Primary School pupils benefit from highly personalised learning in a small school setting for most of the week.

Then, on ‘together days’, they socialise and collaborate with a much wider range of staff and pupils from across The Woodland Federation of Peak District Schools.

Inspector Shaun Carter, said: “The inclusive, nurturing culture at Stoney Middleton makes pupils feel safe and welcome.

“A high proportion of pupils have special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“The school has high expectations of all pupils, including those with SEND.

“Staff give pupils with SEND the help they need to be successful.”

It is noted in the report that staff teach phonics well.

“They explain to pupils why some words are not as easy to sound out. They model what fluent reading should sound like,” says Mr Carter.

“They address any gaps in pupils’ phonics knowledge straight away.”

In nearly all subjects, there is a clear order of learning. Pupils build their knowledge and skills in these subjects step by step.

They can recall their learning in these subjects securely.

However, in a small number of foundation subjects, the curriculum sequence is not as exact. Mr Carter said: “The school has not precisely identified what it wants pupils to know in these foundation subjects. Consequently, pupils’ understanding is not as deep.

“They remember the activities that they have completed, rather than the underpinning knowledge they need to use again.”

The report states careful consideration has been given to pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development.

Through a well-planned personal, social and health education (PSHE) programme, pupils learn how to be respectful, safe and well-rounded citizens.

Mr Carter said: “Despite having many roles to fulfil in a small school, staff feel very well supported with their workload. Both staff and parents are unanimous in their praise for the school.”

