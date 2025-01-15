St Thomas More pupils win national poetry competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve pupils will see their work in print in a book being sold nationally.

Twelve pupils from St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy will have their poems published in a book that will be sold across the UK.

Forty-six pupils from Years 7 to 9 at the Buxton school entered the Young Writers’ Poetry Competition ‘Be Real in a Fake World’ and 12 pupils had their work selected for publication.

Amy Shaw, Head of English at St Thomas More, said she was thrilled that so many pupils entered the competition and that 12 will have their work published.

She said: “We promoted the competition in lessons and offered to support pupils with their application. We’ve had a lot of in-house competitions previously but this is the first national one that we’ve entered. We had over 46 applications which was great and it’s fantastic to have 12 students selected to have their work published along with other children from across the country. A copy of the book will be in the British Library and the book will be available to buy.

“We are very proud of the pupils and we had a party to celebrate the winners. We try to do a lot to support pupils throughout the year, we are a busy department.”

Year 7 pupils Rhea and Faith were among the 12 pupils who had their work selected for publication.

Faith said: “I didn’t think I would be selected. I have memory loading dyslexia which can impact how I learn. I think we were both quite shocked when we found out that we had won, it was a bit overwhelming but in a good way.”

Rhea said: “My poem was about being you is enough. It’s exciting to think that our work will be published in a book; it’s something that I’ve always dreamed of.”

The school is now encouraging pupils to enter another Young Writers competition; to write a short story of no more than 100 words. The school also held a Harry Potter day in December and in January pupils will also be encouraged to take part in a Poetry by Heart competition, learning poetry and reciting it in front of an audience.

David Redfern, Headteacher, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements in this national competition. Their success reflects the creativity, hard work, and passion for writing that we strive to nurture here at St Thomas More. Seeing their poems published is a wonderful recognition of their talent and dedication."