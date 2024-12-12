St Thomas More celebrates success in Catholic Schools inspection
St Thomas More CVA, in Buxton, has been graded as "Good" in all nine areas assessed, a remarkable improvement from its 2019 rating of "Requires Improvement".
Headteacher David Redfern attributes this success to the dedication of staff, the enthusiasm of pupils, and the unwavering support of families and the executive board.
“This progress reflects the power of our mission statement: ‘Aspire not to have more, but to be more,’” he said.
The inspection report highlighted the school’s strong Catholic identity, vibrant chaplaincy, and commitment to values such as respect, tolerance, and equality.
Pupils were commended for their involvement in charitable works, while the school’s "extremely strong family feel" was described as creating a "safe, loving place".
The inspectors also praised pupils' exemplary behaviour, which reflects the school’s core values of respect, empathy, and resilience.
The 'meticulously planned' character curriculum was noted for fostering personal and moral development, with pupils demonstrating kindness, integrity, and a genuine sense of community.
One pupil described the school as "a safe, loving place where it feels like home".
The report also praised the leadership and collaboration that have driven positive change, with inspectors noting significant progress in religious education, pastoral care, and collective worship.
Daisy Baxter, Head Girl at St Thomas More, said: “I'm really pleased that the school has received this outcome. This is really positive for the school and I feel the report reflects the way that the pupils view the school as a safe and happy place. I'm so very proud to come from St Thomas More.”
Mr Redfern said that the school aims to build on this success, continuing its mission to inspire pupils, uphold high standards of behaviour, and foster personal and spiritual growth