School team steps out raising funds in cancer awareness challenge

Colleagues from a Cheshire special educational needs school have been putting their best foot forward to raise money for charity, including one cause that is very close to their hearts.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Training has begun in earnest for the team of 14 runners from Kedleston’s High Peak School, which is based near Disley, in Cheshire East, as they prepare to take on their next running challenge, and honour colleagues who have been impacted by cancer, both currently and in the recent past - and raise thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Kedleston High Peak School offers places for pupils with autism and associated conditions including high anxiety and for whom mainstream settings cannot meet their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four of the staff team including colleagues from the teaching, administrative, therapeutic and pastoral teams, recently laced up their running shoes for the 10km Stockport Daffodil Run.

The Kedleston High Peak team following their latest run

The same quartet will be joined by an additional 10 staff from across the school as they take on the Race for Life to honour the memory of a former colleague who lost her fight against cancer in 2023, as well as those currently impacted by the disease within, and outside, the school.

Mel Rathmill, one of those running and Business Office Manager at Kedleston High Peak School, said: “So many people are impacted by cancer. As a school we have lost a colleague to the disease, and many of us across the school have been impacted by it in some way, whether that is with our own families or friends.

“That is why we have chosen as a team to train for the Race For Life and honour those impacted and raise money for this great cause. We’re all in training – some of the team have never run before and some are really keen runners, including one who last year completed a 10km every single month! It’s a great chance to bring the school community together and all the staff, pupils and families are already pledging to come along to cheer us on.

“We hope to raise a minimum of £2,000 and that ambitious target has put an extra spring in all of our steps as we tackle training on these cold wet days!”